Home > News > India News > Article > SC questions Centre on CAG appointment row

SC questions Centre on CAG appointment row

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on the PIL filed by an NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation, and tagged it with the pending matter on the same issue

SC questions Centre on CAG appointment row

Current practice of appointment of CAG of India solely by executive and PM be declared violative of the Constitution the PIL states. File pic

SC questions Centre on CAG appointment row
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a PIL seeking that the current practice of appointment of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India solely by the executive and the prime minister be declared violative of the Constitution.


A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on the PIL filed by an NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation, and tagged it with the pending matter on the same issue.


Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said that the question is of independence of the institution and alleged that audits by CAG of states like Maharashtra, where the BJP is in power, are being stalled.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

