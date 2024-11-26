Breaking News
SC refuses to lift GRAP-IV curbs

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The top court, however, asked the Commission for Air Quality Management to consider restarting physical classes

SC refuses to lift GRAP-IV curbs

Smog engulfs Jama Masjid in Delhi amid poor AQI. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to relax the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR and said unless it was satisfied that there was consistent decrease in AQI levels, it cannot order curbs below GRAP-III or GRAP-II.


Noting that several sections of society, especially labourers and daily wagers, were adversely affected due to GRAP-IV, the bench directed the state governments, where construction has been banned, to use funds collected as labour cess for subsistence to them. The top court, however, asked the Commission for Air Quality Management to consider restarting physical classes.


Air quality improved under NCAP: Env min


Ninety-seven of the 130 cities targeted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)  have shown improvement in air quality as compared to 2017-18, with 55 recording more than 20 per cent reduction, the Environment Ministry said on Monday. Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the NCAP aims to reduce particulate matter (PM10) pollution by up to 40 per cent or achieving national air quality standards by 2025-26.

