SC seeks reply of Ajit Pawar faction on plea of Sharad Pawar group on 'misuse' of name, pictures

Supreme Court of India. File Pic

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response of the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea of the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains, reported news agency PTI.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by Saturday to Sharad Pawar's plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19.

"We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used," the bench said, reported PTI.

Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders, reported PTI.

It had also sought response of the Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 6 order of the Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra deputy chief minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier, The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar declared MP Supriya Sule as party candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati seat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, amid speculation that Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar could be fielded from there, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Sharad Pawar made the announcement during a rally organised by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Bhor tehsil of Pune district of Maharashtra.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), an MVA constituent, was also present at the event, as per the PTI.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 14 or March 15, said Sharad Pawar.

The EC has allotted 'man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)' symbol to his outfit.

"The elections will decide the future of our country. Nobody was so anxious about the future of the country so far, but now a change is needed. Today, PM Modi is not paying any attention towards farmer suicides. Instead, he is focussing all his attention only on Gujarat," he said, as per the PTI.

The NCP founder also accused the government of misusing its power.

"PM Modi is giving us which guarantee? Neither black money was brought back nor any work is being done. Today, farmers are agitating but PM Modi is not paying any attention. Inflation and unemployment have become serious problems in our country. If you think the situation should be in control, now is the time. When you go to cast your vote, press the 'tutari' (his party's symbol) button. Today, I declare Supriya Sule as our candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency," he said, according to the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)