Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Scorpion remark against PM SC extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

'Scorpion' remark against PM: SC extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

Updated on: 14 October,2024 04:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Congress MP had moved the top court against the high court's August 29 order, which refused to quash the defamation proceedings against him

'Scorpion' remark against PM: SC extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor. File Pic

Listen to this article
'Scorpion' remark against PM: SC extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by four weeks the stay on the trial court proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case filed for his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti has granted four weeks' time to Delhi police and the complainant to file their responses to Tharoor's plea.


"The interim order (of stay on the defamation proceedings) to continue," directed the bench.


The counsel appearing for Delhi police argued the main issue in the case was whether complainant Rajiv Babbar, a BJP leader, was an aggrieved party.

The top court, on September 10, had stayed the proceedings before the trial court in the defamation case filed against Tharoor.

The Congress MP had moved the top court against the high court's August 29 order, which refused to quash the defamation proceedings against him.

Tharoor had sought setting aside the trial court's April 27, 2019, order summoning him as an accused in the criminal defamation complaint.

The complaint was filed against Tharoor in the trial court by Babbar, who claimed that his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

In October 2018, Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling". The Congress leader had said it was an "extraordinarily striking metaphor".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shashi tharoor PM Modi narendra modi india India news supreme court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK