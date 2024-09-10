Tharoor has moved the top court against Delhi High Court order which refused to quash defamation proceedings against him on August 29

Shashi Tharoor. File Pic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings before a trial court against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case lodged against him for his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported PTI.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R Mahadevan issued notice to the Delhi government and the complainant in the defamation case, reported PTI.

The notice is returnable in four weeks.

The Congress leader had sought setting aside of the trial court's April 27, 2019 order summoning him as an accused in the criminal defamation complaint filed by Rajiv Babbar as also the November 2, 2018 complaint, reported PTI.

The criminal complaint was filed against Tharoor in the trial court by Babbar, who claimed that his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's remarks against PM Modi.

In October 2018, Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader had compared PM Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

The Congress leader had said it was an "extraordinarily striking metaphor".

(With inputs from PTI)