Meanwhile, the West Bengal Governor's office on Sunday alerted medical colleges in the State to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided with adequate protection

Shashi Tharoor. File pic

Listen to this article I had argued...bring in a bill to specifically protect medical professionals: Shashi Tharoor questions Centre's "consciousness" x 00:00

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his sympathy and solidarity with the medical community after the recent rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and questioned the Centre's "consciousness" to bring in a bill to specifically protect medical professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor recalled a debate he had with former Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, where he pushed for a bill to safeguard medical professionals. However, the government responded that granting protection to one profession would set a precedent for others.

"I have sympathy and solidarity with the doctors. For a couple of years at least, I have been speaking in Parliament about the issue of violence against doctors. I got into a bit of a debate with the then Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. I had argued that the government should bring in a bill to specifically protect medical professionals in the course of their duties, said Tharoor on Sunday while speaking to ANI.

"The government gave me a very odd reply that if they start doing it for one profession, they'd have to do it for others. It is a ridiculous argument...I am shocked and saddened that despite all these efforts to raise public consciousness and the government's consciousness about this, one more doctor has had to lose her life...," he added.

Shashi Tharoor in August 2023 sought legislation to protect doctors and healthcare workers from violence at the workplace. He also demanded that victims of such violence be provided financial and legal support, and mentioned a doctor in Kerala killed while doing her duty.

"Today I introduced The Healthcare Personnel and Healthcare Institutions (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2023 in the LokSabha. On May 10, 2023, Dr Vandana Das, a young doctor driven by a commitment to serve humanity, tragically lost her life at the hands of a patient she was caring for in the emergency room. While recognising that nothing would bring back their only child, I had pledged to her parents that her death would not be in vain. She is not alone: It is currently estimated that 75 per cent of doctors face physical &verbal abuse during their service. No doctor should have to fear for their safety while fulfilling their duty," Tharoor posted on X in August last year.

"As promised, I have thus moved a private member's bill in Parliament to protect medical personnel. It makes acts of violence against healthcare personnel, including paramedical students &workers, administrative staff & ASHA workers, a cognisable and non-bailable offence. It requires speedy investigation and sentencing within a specified time frame & the establishment of designated special courts in every district. If passed, my Bill should be known as the Vandana Das Act, in honour of the brave young medical martyr," he added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Governor's office on Sunday alerted medical colleges in the State to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided with adequate protection.

"Today Raj Bhavan contacted Medical Colleges in the State and alerted them to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection," Raj Bhavan Media Cell said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the CBI team investigating the case conducted 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever