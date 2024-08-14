Every symbol of India's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked: Shashi Tharoor amid ongoing turmoil

Pointing to the turmoil in Bangladesh, Tharoor said it is tragic to see what was hailed as a democratic revolution degenerating into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority.

Shashi Tharoor. File pic

Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it is difficult for people in India to be indifferent when every symbol of the country's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked there. Pointing to the turmoil in Bangladesh, Tharoor said it is tragic to see what was hailed as a democratic revolution degenerating into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority.

"It's extremely tragic that what was hailed as a democratic, popular revolution has degenerated into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority... We in India must stand with the people of Bangladesh. But it's difficult for us to be indifferent when every symbol of India's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked," Tharoor told ANI.

He highlighted how several institutions were vandalised during the ongoing violence, making it a "very negative" sign for people in India. Tharoor said, "The statue of the surrender of the Pakistani forces to Indian soldiers has been smashed to bits. The Indian Cultural Centre is destroyed, and a number of institutions are vandalised, including the ISKCON temple. All of these things are very negative signs for people in India. It is not in Bangladesh's interest either to come across in this way."

"They should be saying that this is about the restoration of their democracy, but in the process, you turn against the minorities and in particular one minority, inevitably, that will be noticed and resented in our country and elsewhere..." he added. Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation, after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

A clash occurred on Tuesday between Bangladesh Army personnel and members of the minority Hindu community protesting with posters of their family members who went missing during the violence in the country. The members were protesting outside Jamuna State Guest House in Dhaka, where Bangladesh interim govt chief Muhammad Yunus is residing.

In the early hours on Tuesday, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, visited the historic Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, where he assured the minorities in Bangladesh of their safety and security in the country. "Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us," Prof Yunus was quoted as saying by Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star."

"In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements. That is why such issues arise. Institutional arrangements need to be fixed," he added. Following Younus' visit, a significant meeting was held between representatives of the Muslim community and the Hindu minority at the temple. This gathering served as a platform for open dialogue, where both communities discussed various issues and worked towards strengthening communal harmony.

