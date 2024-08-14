The case was filed by a well-wisher of the grocery store owner Abu Sayed, who was killed on July 19 in police firing during a procession in support of the quota reform movement in Mohammadpur, the Dhaka.

Hindus in Bangladesh hold a rally condemning violence against them and other religious groups. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Murder case filed against Bangladesh’s ousted PM x 00:00

A murder case has been filed against Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others over the death of a grocery shop owner during last month’s violent clashes that led to the fall of her government, media reports said on Tuesday. The case was the first to be filed against Hasina, 76, after she resigned and fled to India last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was filed by a well-wisher of the grocery store owner Abu Sayed, who was killed on July 19 in police firing during a procession in support of the quota reform movement in Mohammadpur, the Dhaka. The other accused are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, among others. Several unnamed high-ranking police officials and government officials have also been accused in the case.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July. While Hasina fled to India, the two ministers are believed to have secretly left the country hours before her resignation on August 5, while the whereabouts of the police officers remains unknown.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever