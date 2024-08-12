Sheikh Hasina's son denies that his mother made any resignation statement, calls it 'completely false and fabricated'

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Dhaka Tribune, a Bangladesh-based daily, quoting an Indian media outlet, said that Sheikh Hasina accused the US of being responsible for her resignation

Sheikh Hasina. Pic/AFP

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, refuted reports surfacing on social media regarding her resignation. Wazeb strongly denied the authenticity of the statement, asserting that the report attributed to his "mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated."


In a post on X, he wrote, "The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka."




Dhaka Tribune, a Bangladesh-based daily, quoting an Indian media outlet, said that Sheikh Hasina accused the US of being responsible for her resignation. Earlier, Wazed, speaking to ANI on Saturday, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's quick action following the developments in the neighbouring country which led to her departure.

He also dismissed media reports of a revocation of her visa, stating that no one has revoked the visa of the Awami League leader and neither has she applied for political asylum anywhere. Wazed said, "No one has revoked her visa. She has not applied for political asylum anywhere. Those are all rumors."

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving Sheikh Hasina's life. "My message to the government of India, is my personal gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his government's quick action in saving my mother's life. I am eternally grateful," he said. "India needs to take a leadership role in the world, and not let other foreign powers dictate the situation. Because this is India's neighbourhood. This is India's eastern side," he said.

