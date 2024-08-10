Bangladesh's Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan tendered his resignation on Saturday as students marched towards the apex court demanding a revamp of the judiciary

Bangladesh's Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan tendered his resignation on Saturday, five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime amid massive street protests and students' march towards the apex court demanding a revamp of the judiciary.

The 65-year-old top judge announced his decision around 1 pm after protesters from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the apex court premises.

The students had issued an ultimatum to him and the judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 pm.

"I feel it is necessary to share a special news with you. Our chief justice resigned a few minutes back. His resignation letter has already reached the law ministry," Professor Asif Nazrul, who is the country's law adviser (equivalent to the minister of the newly-installed interim government), said in a Facebook video message on Saturday.

Nazrul added that the resignation letter would be sent to President Mohammad Shahabuddin "without delay for taking necessary measures" and he was expecting the process to be completed very soon.

"We have received only the resignation letter of the chief justice. There is no update about [resignation) of other members of the judiciary]," Nazrul added.

Chief Justice Hassan earlier on Saturday said, "I have made a decision to resign after speaking with Dr Asif Nazrul."

Previously, the full court meeting of the Supreme Court was cancelled as the protestors issued a two-hour ultimatum for the resignation of the chief justice and other justices of the apex Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of unitary Bangladesh.

In the face of the protest, Chief Justice Hassan postponed the meeting and later said that he would step down.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, issued the ultimatum at 11 am, asking the CJ and other justices to leave their posts by 1 pm.

Bangladesh Army personnel were deployed at the Supreme Court premises as hundreds of protesting students gathered there.

Around 1 pm, army personnel were stationed in the main building, the annex, and other areas around the Supreme Court.

They urged the protesters to maintain peace and appealed that they must avoid damaging government properties.

The ultimatum came when students marched towards the Supreme Court premises, demanding the resignation of the chief justice and other judges said to be loyal to Hasina's Awami League and a restructuring of the country's judiciary.

Chief Justice Hassan told journalists at the apex court premises that he took the decision considering the safety of the judges of the Supreme Court, High Court and the lower courts across the country amid the emerging situation, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

"There are some formalities for the resignation. Completing those, I will send my resignation letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin by this evening," he added.

Asked whether the other judges of the Supreme Court will also resign, the Chief Justice said that it is their decision.

Following Hasina's ouster as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government. Meanwhile, Hasina resigned and fled to India on Monday following the political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Yunus' government is expected to announce fresh elections after bringing the law-and-order situation under control following the deadly anti-government demonstrations against the Hasina government that had led to massive violence, which is now abating.

