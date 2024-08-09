Breaking News
Bangladeshis welcome new interim govt

Bangladeshis welcome new interim govt

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

He was sworn in as the chief advisor -- a position equivalent to prime minister

Bangladeshis welcome new interim govt

Bangladeshi students control the traffic on Friday after police continue to remain on strike, in Dhaka. Pic/PTI

Bangladeshis welcome new interim govt
People in Bangladesh have welcomed the new interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, hoping it would restore order, end repression and hold a fair election to facilitate a democratic transition of power.


Yunus, 84, on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina who abruptly resigned and fled to India leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. He was sworn in as the chief advisor -- a position equivalent to prime minister.



Women’s rights activist Farida Akhtar, right-wing party Hefazat-e-Islam’s deputy chief AFM Khalid Hossain, Grameen Telecom trustee Nurjahan Begum, freedom fighter Sharmeen Murshid, chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board Supradip Chakma, Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy and former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain are among the advisory council members.


