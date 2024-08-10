Sheikh Hasina's son dismisses asylum rumours, says she plans to retire in Bangladesh

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sajeeb Wazed Joy emphasized that neither he nor his family harbors a greed for power, and their primary motivation is to work for the betterment of Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina. Pic/AFP

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, on Saturday dismissed rumours that his mother has applied for asylum, stating that she has no such intentions and plans to retire to her village home in Bangladesh, regardless of her political status.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sajeeb Wazed Joy emphasized that neither he nor his family harbors a greed for power, and their primary motivation is to work for the betterment of Bangladesh.

"These are all rumors, my mother has not applied for asylum anywhere. She has spent most of her life there (in Bangladesh) and does not want to live outside the country. Her plan at the end of this term was to retire and go live in her village home, whether she is in politics or not. She wants to go back home," he said.

When asked about Sheikh Hasina's plans of return to politics, Wazed refrained from making definitive comments, saying that the question should be directed to her. He pointed out that despite having the option to live abroad, his mother has chosen to stay in Bangladesh due to her deep love for the country.

"That (if Hasina would make a comeback to politics) I cannot answer, that you will have to ask her. In my family, none of us have ever had a greed for power or politics, other than my mother. The rest of my family has been settled abroad. I have been settled in the US for almost 30 years. But we want to work for our country," he added.

Sajeeb also expressed his family's commitment to restoring democracy and law and order in Bangladesh. "We cannot sit and watch this happen to our country. To restore democracy, to restore law and order, to keep the people of our country safe--whatever is required, we will do," he said.

Commenting on the current situation in Bangladesh, Sajeeb described it as chaotic, with a complete breakdown of law and order. He highlighted the plight of minorities and the absence of law enforcement.

"There is no law and order. Minorities are being attacked. It's the citizens themselves that are now taken over to try to ensure law and order and provide security. We have asked our Awami League members, especially the youth, to guard our own leaders, and to try to guard the minorities. But of course, throughout the country, it's not possible. Throughout the country, the law enforcement agencies have quit; there are no police in Bangladesh right now," he said.

