High-level committee to monitor Indo-Bangla border

The Narendra Modi government on Friday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a top BSF official, to monitor the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in wake of the ongoing state of affairs in the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Shah said the committee would be in touch with counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities living there.

“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the IBB. The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG (Additional Director General), Border Security Force, Eastern Command,” Shah said in a post on X.

‘Opposition silent on minority violence’

BJP MPs criticised Opposition parties, saying their silence on situation of Hindus and other minorities is unfortunate. Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised in violence in Bangladesh since Monday when Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, leaving country in turmoil following deadly protests against her over quota system in jobs.

