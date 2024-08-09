Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > High level committee to monitor Indo Bangla border

High-level committee to monitor Indo-Bangla border

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Shah said the committee would be in touch with counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities living there

High-level committee to monitor Indo-Bangla border

Home Minister Amit Shah. File pic

Listen to this article
High-level committee to monitor Indo-Bangla border
x
00:00

The Narendra Modi government on Friday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a top BSF official, to monitor the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in wake of the ongoing state of affairs in the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.


Shah said the committee would be in touch with counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities living there.



“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the IBB. The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG (Additional Director General), Border Security Force, Eastern Command,” Shah said in a post on X.


‘Opposition silent on minority violence’

BJP MPs criticised Opposition parties, saying their silence on situation of Hindus and other minorities is unfortunate. Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised in violence in Bangladesh since Monday when Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, leaving country in turmoil following deadly protests against her over quota system in jobs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amit shah narendra modi india bangladesh news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK