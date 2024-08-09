Don’t have update on Sheikh Hasina’s plan: MEA

He said India is in touch authorities in Bangladesh to ensure safety and security of Indian missions, the personnel working there and Indians residing in that country.

Former Bangladesh PM Shaikh Hasina. File pic

As an interim government takes charge in Dhaka, India on Thursday said the interests of the people of Bangladesh are foremost in its mind. India also hoped for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. As far as India is concerned, interests of people of Bangladesh are foremost in our mind, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving, he said.

Asked when former prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave India, Jaiswal said: “We do not have any update on her plan.” To another question on reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi is monitoring the situation. He said India is in touch authorities in Bangladesh to ensure safety and security of Indian missions, the personnel working there and Indians residing in that country.

Jaishankar, Lammy discuss Bangladesh

EAM S Jaishankar discussed the unfolding situation in Bangladesh with his British counterpart David Lammy. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he and Lammy also deliberated on the developments in West Asia. “Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia,” Jaishankar said.

