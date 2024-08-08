The comments came as Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes charge as interim leader of Bangladesh, days after Prime Minister Hasina resigned on Monday and landed in Hindon airbase near Delhi

Sheikh Hasina. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Interest of Bangladeshi people foremost; upto Hasina to decide future travel plans: India x 00:00

As an interim government takes charge in Bangladesh, India on Thursday said the interests of Bangladeshi people are foremost in its mind and that it is up to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to decide on her future travel plans.

Outlining New Delhi's approach on the evolving situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. He also said India wants restoration of peace and stability in the country "as soon as possible" so that normal life can begin.

The comments came as Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes charge as interim leader of Bangladesh, days after Prime Minister Hasina resigned on Monday and landed in Hindon airbase near Delhi following weeks of violent protests spearheaded by the Students Against Discrimination movement.

"As far as we are concerned, the government of India and people of India are concerned -- for us the interest of people of Bangladesh is foremost in our minds," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We also want to make it clear that it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh," he added.

"This is both in the interests of the country itself and for the larger region as a whole." To a specific question on how long Hasina will stay in India, Jaiswal said it is for her to take things forward.

"As far as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is concerned, we do not have an update on her plans. It is for her to take things forward," he added.

The 76-year-old Hasina's initial plan was to seek asylum in London. However, the plan has hit a roadblock following the UK's hesitation to provide her refuge.

Sources said that it is for Hasina to decide where she wants to go from India.

On incidents of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation.

Regarding reports that some people, who came to India along with Hasina are leaving the country, Jaiswal said it is for them to take forward what they think is in their best interest.

"As far as other members that you talked about, they are responsible for themselves. I also do not have an update on their plans. It is for them to take forward what they think is in their best interests." Jaiswal said India is engaged with the authorities in Dhaka and that it wants restoration of peace and stability in Bangladesh.

"We are engaged with authorities in Dhaka. We have before us an evolving situation. As a close friend of the people of Bangladesh, we want restoration of peace and stability in the country as soon as possible so that normal life can begin," he said.

Jaiswal said India is in touch with the authorities to ensure safety and security of the Indian high commission and the assistant high commissions, the people manning the missions and the Indians residing in that country.

"Our high commission is assisting Indians who want to return to India. We want peace to return soon and it will be easy for our high commission, our assistant high commission to begin their normal functioning," he said.

Jaiswal said the overall situation in the neighbouring country is still evolving.

Responding to a question on reports claiming that certain foreign powers were behind the situation in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said: "We are closely analysing all aspects of recent developments" in the neighbouring country." Asked about Bangladesh's interim government, Jaiswal said it is premature to comment on the development.

"As far as the interim government is concerned, let's see, let's wait. It is slightly premature for us to comment on it. The interest of Bangladeshi people is paramount to us," he added.

Jaiswal also said non-essential staffers at the Indian high commission and their family members have returned to India.

