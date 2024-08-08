Amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, it was announced that all Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh will remain closed until further orders

Amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and leave the country, it was announced that all Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh will remain closed until further orders.

However, Indian diplomats remain in the country and the missions are functional, sources said.

The online portal Indian Visa Application Centre (Bangladesh) has a message, "All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS. It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day."

The development comes a day after India evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh.

India has a high commission in Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in an address to the Parliament, said "India is closely monitoring the status of minorities in Bangladesh."

He said the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is in touch with the Indians citizens there.

After the protests broke out, many of the students returned to India.

After lumbering through chaos and violence, Bangladesh is set to get an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday. Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday after the resignation of the former Prime Minister on Monday.

Hasina, who was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, is currently in India after leaving Dhaka on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs, India had also issued an advisory earlier this week, advising Indian travellers against visiting Bangladesh till further notice.

The statement said, “In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice.”

The statement also advised caution for Indian nationals currently in Bangladesh. It stated, “All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers.”

(With inputs from IANS)