The organisation called the silence of the opposition INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shameful. The Manch stated that spreading violence under the cover of the Constitution and democracy is an act of treason and will not be tolerated under any circumstances

Muslim Rashtriya Manch blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence. Pic/PTI

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Tuesday condemned the "violent" incidents that erupted in Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal during the protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that the protest is a democratic right, but violence is treason," an MRM release said.

The Manch blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence and called the silence of the opposition INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shameful.

It stated that spreading violence under the cover of the Constitution and democracy is an act of treason and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"The dream of uniting India is shared by every citizen, but if in the name of that unity, some people set the country ablaze, then it is the greatest betrayal," the Muslim body said.

The Manch appealed to the people to become aware of the national interest and recognise the designs of extremists, votebank politicians, and those who run shops of hatred in the name of love.

"The situation in West Bengal is extremely tense. A large number of Hindu families are migrating. Out of fear, many have taken shelter in the Malda district after abandoning their homes. Due to the violence, schools and colleges in several places are shut, markets are deserted, and normal life is in disarray. Victims have demanded that the Central Government impose President's Rule in the state. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch has condemned the entire episode, calling it a pre-planned conspiracy", the release further added.

According to the Manch, "In a democratic country like India, every citizen has the right to disagree and protest, but stone-pelting, arson, murder, and vandalism are not democratic expressions--they are acts of treason."

The Manch asserted that protests can be peaceful, but if innocent lives are lost, it must be considered a crime against the nation.

It also made serious allegations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of not only staying silent on the violence but also giving extremists a free hand. The Manch claimed that the police and administration stood as mute spectators, deliberately leaving the local Hindu population unsafe.

"Where no such violent protests have been reported from other states over the Waqf law, the scale of arson, looting, and communal tension in Bengal is not just a government failure; it is a full-fledged conspiracy by the Mamata administration," it stated.

The Manch also questioned the role of the INDIA alliance. "Why is Rahul Gandhi silent now when Bengal is burning, despite tweeting and protesting on every other issue? Rahul Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but today, when India is burning, he has turned a blind eye," the Manch said.

It also targeted other INDIA bloc leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Stalin, Sharad Pawar, and Hemant Soren, asking, "Does your definition of secularism not include Hindu suffering?"

The Manch described the violence as a dangerous outcome of vote-bank politics. It said, "This was a well-planned conspiracy where innocents were used as shields to damage communal harmony in the name of protesting the Waqf law." It also added that such violence harms India's image at the international level.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch has demanded the strictest action against the radical groups and extremists behind the violence, stating, "The nation stands above any religion or identity. Those who incite riots are enemies of India." It has also called for a high-level judicial inquiry into the role of the state government and termed the incident a matter of national security.

The Manch has appealed for intervention by the Central Government, Home Ministry, and the National Human Rights Commission. It welcomed the directions by the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court to deploy central forces in violence-affected areas and said that had timely action not been taken, the loss of life and property would have been even greater.

Appealing to Muslims, the Manch urged them to respect the law, avoid rumours, and not fall for anti-national propaganda. It concluded, "Islam is a message of peace. Violence, hatred, and arson do not serve religion--only spread terror." (ANI)

