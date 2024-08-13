In a press release, IVAC stated that it will operate on a limited basis, sending messages to passport applicants. The process is expected to take longer due to the limited operations

Bangladeshi military personnel stand guard at an empty police station in Dhaka. Pic/PTI

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka has resumed limited operations after being shuttered due to violent riots following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. According to the news agency report, in a press release, IVAC stated that it will operate on a limited basis, sending messages to passport applicants. The process is expected to take longer due to the limited operations, reported PTI.

"IVAC (JFP) Dhaka has resumed limited operations. Messages will be sent to individual applicants regarding (the) collection of passports," the press release said. Per the PTI report, the IVAC in their media statement appealed to the applicants to arrive at the centre only after receiving a text message to collect their passports.

"Because of limited operations, the process may take longer. We request your understanding," the PTI report cited the IVAC's statement as saying.

Reportedly, the IVAC announced the closure of all visa centres in Bangladesh last week until further notice due to the unstable situation following the anti-government protests and subsequent fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Following the turmoil, the National Emergency Hotline Service has been restored, and police and traffic officers have resumed their jobs. Primary schools have also returned following a month-long shutdown, the PTI report stated.

It added that over 230 persons died in incidents of violence that broke out after the fall of the Hasina government on August 5 and the death toll rose to 560 since the anti-quota stir first started in mid-July. The violence, which claimed over 230 lives, prompted Hasina to flee to India and the formation of an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Concurrently, Md Touhid Hossain, the interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, indicated that Hasina's visit to India would not have an influence on bilateral relations and emphasised the necessity of maintaining positive relations with New Delhi.

Hossain was quoted in the PTI report as saying that the relationship between two nations "is not influenced by the presence of one individual in a country" and added, "India has its interests, and Bangladesh has its interests". We will always try to maintain good relations with India, he said.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Ministry expressed optimism for a prompt restoration of law and order in Bangladesh and confirmed continued engagement with Bangladeshi authorities to secure the safety of Indian embassies and nationals in the country, the report added.