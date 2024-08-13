Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Judiciary misdeeds will be punished Bangladesh CJ warns

Judiciary misdeeds will be punished: Bangladesh CJ warns

Updated on: 13 August,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

“I will work with devotion and honesty. I will do everything to establish justice in the society after the mass upheaval,” the Chief Justice of Bangladesh said

A US protest over violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh’s newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Monday warned of stern action if anybody from the judiciary was found to be involved in any “misdeeds”.


Speaking at a reception hosted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Supreme Court Bar in the Appellate Division, Ahmed commemorated those killed in the student protests that resulted in the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina government last week.



“I extend my congratulations to the students and the people of the entire country. I also congratulate those who supported this movement,” he said.
The chief justice warned that no irregularity would be tolerated in the judiciary.


“I will work with devotion and honesty. I will do everything to establish justice in the society after the mass upheaval,” he said.

Surrender illegal arms, says govt

The interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain has asked protesters to surrender all unauthorised firearms, including rifles looted from law enforcers during the recent violence.

Police call off strike in Bangladesh

Protesting police officers in Bangladesh have agreed to call off their strike after the interim government assured them to meet most of their demands. The Bangladesh Police Subordinate Employees Association (BPSEA) had declared the strike on August 6.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

