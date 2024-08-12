Bangladesh unrest: US expert refutes allegations of foreign interference

The US-based foreign policy expert also highlighted the issue of misinformation regarding the situation in Bangladesh, emphasising that media outlets should address this aspect

Bangladeshi military personnel stand guard at an empty police station in Dhaka. Pic/PTI

Raising concerns about the violence against minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at The Wilson Centre, said that it would be very difficult for the country to make “meaningful progress” until the attacks stop and the law and order situation is addressed.

He also refuted allegations of foreign interference behind the mass uprising that led to Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, stating he had not seen any “plausible evidence” to support these claims. Kugelman said, “A few stories are playing out in Bangladesh that deserve more scrutiny, investigation...the issue of attacks and threats on minorities, particularly the minority Hindu communities. We know the documented cases of members of the Hindu society being attacked...”

The US-based foreign policy expert also highlighted the issue of misinformation regarding the situation in Bangladesh, emphasising that media outlets should address this aspect. “The problem with misinformation is it can distract from the fact that bad things are happening...so I really hope that the Bangladesh media and other foreign media on the ground will continue to look into this,” Kugelman added.

