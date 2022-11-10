×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Scuffle between two groups of students in JNU 2 injured

Scuffle between two groups of students in JNU; 2 injured

Updated on: 10 November,2022 07:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

No immediate reaction was available from the university administration

Scuffle between two groups of students in JNU; 2 injured

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A scuffle between two groups of students broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, leaving two students injured.


A few video clips that were circulated on social media showed some students with sticks running on the campus.



No immediate reaction was available from the university administration.


Also read: 27-hour block on suburban railway route for dismantling Carnac Bridge on Nov 19

A senior police officer said there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in. During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries.

"We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news jawaharlal nehru university new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK