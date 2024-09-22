CCTV footage showed the leopard crossing the Gudha Gaudji-Jhunjhunu road amid the movement of vehicles

Despite an intense search operation, authorities have not been able to capture a leopard that has triggered fear among villagers in Gogunda in Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

Meanwhile, panic gripped locals in Jhunjhunu after a leopard was spotted crossing a road in the district on Sunday.

In Udaipur, the search for the leopard that has allegedly killed three people recently in Gogunda intensified on Saturday with an Army team being roped in for the purpose.

However, the animal is yet to be traced.

A forest department official said drones have been pressed into service and camera traps set up in the area but the movement of the leopard could not be tracked.

Army personnel, police and forest department teams continued the search operation on Sunday.

"We have set up camera traps at different locations that have so far shown no sign of the leopard," Deputy Conservator of Forest, Udaipur, Ajay Chittora said.

A 16-year-old girl was killed by the leopard on Wednesday, a man aged 50 years was mauled to death by the big cat on Thursday and a 40-year-old woman was killed supposedly by the same animal on Friday.

The incidents occurred at different locations in Gogunda, prompting the forest authorities to place six cages in order to capture the leopard that is believed to have taken shelter in the hilly area nearby.

The presence of the leopard has caused fear among villagers.

A team from the Indian Army is also assisting in the search operation, using drone cameras to monitor the entire area.

