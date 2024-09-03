Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Sebi chief still draws salary from ICICI Congress

Sebi chief still draws salary from ICICI: Congress

Updated on: 03 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Demands her dismissal, calls out Modi-Shah for alleged corruption

Sebi chief still draws salary from ICICI: Congress

Madhabi Puri Buch

Listen to this article
Sebi chief still draws salary from ICICI: Congress
x
00:00

The Congress on Monday levelled fresh conflict of interest allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean as the head of the appointments committee of the cabinet on her appointment.


At a press conference, the Congress alleged that since the current SEBI chairperson took office in 2017, she has not only been drawing a salary from SEBI but has also been holding an office of profit at the ICICI Bank, continuing to receive income from them to this very day.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said since the SEBI chairperson was appointed by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-led committee (appointments committee of the cabinet), they cannot absolve themselves, from the new revelations involving charges of corruption. ICICI Bank said it has not paid any salary or granted ESOPs to Buch after her retirement on October 31, 2013, as alleged by the Congress. 


ICICI Bank or its group companies have not paid any salary or granted any ESOPs to Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than her retiral benefits. It may be noted that she had opted for superannuation with effect from October 31, 2013,” the bank said in a statement.

Sebi chief dodges REITs questions

Capital markets regulator Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday refrained from commenting on the investment vehicle, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), saying if she comments on the subject she will be accused of conflict of interest. The remarks came as US short-seller Hindenburg Research raised questions about a potential conflict of interest involving Buch and private equity major Blackstone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi sebi congress narendra modi icici bank india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK