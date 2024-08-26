Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recalled the political journey of the veteran Congress leader in a post on X

Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Vasantrao Chavan, Congress MP from Nanded, Maharashtra. The Congress MP passed away in Hyderabad on Monday, with his last rites set to be performed in Nanded.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recalled the political journey of the veteran Congress leader in a post on X. Talking about how the leader served as a gram panchayat member at the grassroots level. Later, he also served as an MLA for multiple terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Vasantrao Chavan joined Congress in September of 2014.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised the ex-MP for serving the people in various elected positions and protecting the Congress ideology in the Maharashtra region. "A senior leader, who started his politics from the grassroots as a Gram Panchayat member and served the people on various elected positions, he protected the Congress ideology in his region till his last breath", he said in a post on X.

The President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Nana Patole also paid his tributes to the Congress leader on X. "The news of the demise of a senior leader of Congress party, MP of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency Vasantraoji Chavan is very shocking", read the post.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar also condoled the demise of the Congress leader. "The news of the demise of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency MP Vasantraoji Chavan is very sad. Being loyal to the Congress ideology, he supported the Congress party during difficult times and maintained the party organization in the Nanded district." Wadttiwar posted on X.

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP Rajya Sabha member recounted the strong relationship he had with Congress veteran Vasantrao Chavan, on how they had worked together in politics and cooperatives.

"Our fathers worked together, we also stayed together for many years in politics and cooperatives. As an MP from Nanded, he got the opportunity to work at the central level for the first time. However, with his demise, a moderate, modest and experienced leader who knew the pulse of the countryside well has passed away. A heartfelt tribute to Vasantrao Chavan," Ashok Chavan said in a post on X.

(With inputs from Agencies)