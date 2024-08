The Congress MP died while undergoing treatment at Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last around 4 am on Monday morning

Veteran Congress leader Vasantrao Chavan. Pic/X@NANA_PATOLE

Veteran Congress leader Vasant Chavan passed away on Monday (August 26, 2024) at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. He was 70.

The Congress MP died while undergoing treatment at Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last around 4 am on Monday morning. He was undergoing treatment for renal issues there since last week, reported news agency PTI.

His last rites will be performed in Naigaon at 11 am, the sources told PTI

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole condoled the death of Vasantrao Chavan, the veteran Congress leader and Member of Parliament from the Nanded constituency.

"The news of the demise of a senior leader of the Congress party, MP of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency Vasantraoji Chavan is very shocking. He always remained loyal to the Congress party even in adverse conditions and brought the idea of ​​the Congress party home...The entire Congress party is with the Chavan family in this grief," Patole said in a post on X.

The veteran Congress leader had won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat this year despite ill health and big desertions, including that of former CM Ashok Chavan, who joined BJP ahead of the polls.

Soon after the Lok Sabha election results were out, Vasant Chavan thanked Ashok Chavan for defecting to BJP.

In the Lok Sabha election, Vasant Chavan defeated sitting BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar by 59,442 votes, overcoming issues like a weakened party after Ashok Chavan defected to BJP just before the elections and his own personal health problems.

Born in Naigaon in Nanded district, Vasant Chavan was a gram panchayat member for a long time and later became a zilla parishad member in 1990 and 2002.

He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2002 and became a member of the state legislative assembly from the Naigaon assembly seat. He was an MLA from 2009 to 2014.

He was also the chairman of Nanded District Central Cooperative Bank from 2021 to 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)