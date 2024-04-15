Breaking News
Second Indian army batch leaves Maldives: Prez Muizzu

Updated on: 15 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Male
Agencies

Second Indian army batch leaves Maldives: Prez Muizzu

President Mohamed Muizzu

The second batch of Indian military personnel manning a helicopter gifted by India to the Maldives has left the island nation as demanded by him, President Mohamed Muizzu has said.


Muizzu, a pro-China leader, also reaffirmed that foreign ambassadors in Male will not wield authority over him emphasising that ultimate power rests with the citizens. Last month, he had alleged that his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih operated on the orders from “a foreign ambassador” without naming any country. He made the announcemnt while speaking during a campaign event for the ruling People’s National Congress party candidates ahead of the parliamentary elections.


“The first team has already gone. Now, on April 9, the soldiers on the second platform have also been withdrawn,” Muizzu, who has been demanding the withdrawal of foreign soldiers from the Maldives during his election campaign last year, was quoted by the local media on Saturday.


