Security beefed up at New Delhi station

We have seen several people waiting or standing on the foot overbridge without any reason, causing delays for other passengers trying to reach different platforms

Security personnel manage passengers at New Delhi Station. PIC/PTI

Tight security measures are in place at the New Delhi Railway Station, , an official said on Monday. “We have seen several people waiting or standing on the foot overbridge without any reason, causing delays for other passengers trying to reach different platforms. Now, no one will be allowed to stand on the foot overbridge without a valid reason,” a senior officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

Delhi police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have deployed additional personnel to manage rush at the station. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that creating holding area at 60 stations experiencing high footfalls, a separate crowd management manual and raising awareness among passengers to not sit at stairs are among the measures being taken to prevent untoward incidents.

These initiatives are being taken in the wake of a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening which killed 18 passengers and left several injured. Saturday’s stampede occurred at around 10 pm when a surge of passengers, confused by a mix-up in train announcements, rushed towards platform 16 via a narrow stairway.

