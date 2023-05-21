The Army, Assam Rifles, state government, Manipur Police, and central armed police forces are collaborating to provide protection to vehicles transporting essential goods to and from Imphal via NH 37, the defense spokesperson confirmed, PTI reported

Imphal: Vehicles carrying essential goods arrive in the violence-hit Manipur. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Security forces ensure truck movement with essential supplies in Manipur x 00:00

Special security measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth movement of trucks carrying essential commodities to Manipur, which has been affected by violence, according to a statement by a defense spokesperson on Sunday.

The Army, Assam Rifles, state government, Manipur Police, and central armed police forces are collaborating to provide protection to vehicles transporting essential goods to and from Imphal via NH 37, the defense spokesperson confirmed, PTI reported.

The security arrangements include Prophylactic Area Domination Patrols conducted by the Army and Assam Rifles, Quick Reaction Teams stationed at Company Operating Bases along NH 37, aerial surveillance using unmanned aerial vehicles and Cheetah helicopters, as well as the deployment of CRPF personnel, Manipur Police, and India Reserve Battalion members to ensure the safety of civilian vehicles traveling on NH 37.

To ensure dedicated security, Quick Reaction Teams of the Manipur Police and CRPF also accompany the vehicles, the spokesperson added.

Truck movement to the Imphal Valley had come to a halt due to roadblocks and concerns among transporters following clashes that erupted in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' took place in the hill districts on May 3, protesting against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community.

"As a result, the availability of essential supplies in the state was depleting, reaching critical levels, which necessitated planning movement through NH 37," stated the Defence PRO, Imphal, as quoted by PTI.

Also read: Tribal MLAs and civil society groups reject talks with Manipur government

Truck movement on NH 37 resumed on May 15, and the security forces remain committed to restoring complete normalcy in the region, the spokesperson assured.

The recent violence in Manipur stemmed from tensions surrounding the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had triggered a series of smaller protests.

The Meitei community constitutes approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population and predominantly resides in the Imphal Valley. The remaining 40 percent comprises Nagas and Kukis, who are tribal communities residing in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes have claimed over 70 lives, leading to the deployment of around 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel to restore peace and stability in the northeastern state.

(With inputs from PTI)