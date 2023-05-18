Tribal MLAs and civil society groups reject talks with Manipur government

Representatives from several civil society entities representing Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar ethnic groups in Manipur, along with tribal legislators including BJP MLAs, convened a meeting in the capital of Mizoram, Aizawl, on Wednesday to address the tensions prevailing in the neighboring state

In a recent statement, eight tribal MLAs from Manipur and various civil society organizations declared their decision not to engage in dialogue with the government led by N Biren Singh, following the recent outbreak of ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Representatives from several civil society entities representing Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar ethnic groups in Manipur, along with tribal legislators including BJP MLAs, convened a meeting in the capital of Mizoram, Aizawl, on Wednesday to address the tensions prevailing in the neighboring state.

The statement issued after the meeting stated, "The community has resolved to stand united in facing the present crisis and to refrain from any dialogue or negotiation with the current Manipur government."

The participants also agreed to conduct wider consultations in order to establish a common political agenda with other groups, as per the statement.

During the meeting, there were extensive discussions on the possibility of a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory for the districts predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community, or other political safeguards, a tribal group leader who took part in the discussion informed PTI.

On May 12, ten Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, had appealed to the central government to establish a separate administration for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar community in response to the violent clashes between the Meitei majority and the tribal population in Manipur.

However, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh rejected the demand, emphasizing that the territorial integrity of the state would be protected under all circumstances.

Meanwhile, displaced individuals affected by the violence in Manipur continued to seek refuge in Mizoram, with the total number reaching 6,663, according to an official on Wednesday.

The clashes in Manipur erupted following a "Tribal Solidarity March" organized in the hill districts on May 3, protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence followed tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from forest reserve land, which had sparked a series of smaller protests.

The Meitei community constitutes about 53 percent of Manipur's population and predominantly resides in the Imphal Valley, while the Nagas and Kukis, who are tribal groups, account for around 40 percent of the population and inhabit the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes resulted in more than 70 deaths, and around 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel were deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

(With inputs from PTI)