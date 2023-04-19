Breaking News
Seizures cross Rs 200 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

Updated on: 19 April,2023 04:52 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Representational Pic. iStock

Seizures cross Rs 200 cr in poll-bound Karnataka
The Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 200 crore, including more than 10 lakh litres of liquor, in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.


The total seizures (Rs 204 crore) include cash (Rs 77 crore), liquor (Rs 43 crore), gold and silver (Rs 50 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 15 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.



Also Read: Mumbai Police conducts operation 'All out' in city, several arrested in raids


As many as 1,629 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It may be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

