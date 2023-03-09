'Selling' of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students: ED raids at three locations in valley

The officials said the personnel from the central probe agency along with the J-K Police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday carried out raids at three places, including at the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to "selling" of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, officials said here.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area here, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag, they said.

The raids are being carried out in connection with the case related to "selling" of MBBS seas in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, they said.

