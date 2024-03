Supreme Court has summoned original records pertaining to the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray group seeking disqualification of MLAs from the office of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar

Supreme Court. File Pic

Listen to this article Sena Vs Sena: SC summons original records from speaker's office, decides to hear plea on Apr 8 x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned original records pertaining to the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray group seeking disqualification of MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, from the office of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The speaker had, in an order on January 10, declared the Shiv Sena bloc led by Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022. He had also rejected the Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Shinde.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sent for the original documents after the Shinde faction alleged forgery in the records by the Thackeray camp.

The top court, which had issued notice on the Thackeray group's petition, asked Shinde and his MLAs to file a response positively on or before April 1, and listed the plea for final hearing on April 8.

The bench said it was keeping the issue of maintainability of the petition open.

On January 22, the top court had sought responses from the chief minister and other lawmakers of his group on the plea.

The Thackeray faction, in its petition filed through MLA Sunil Prabhu, has alleged that Shinde "unconstitutionally usurped power" and is heading an "unconstitutional government".

The Shinde group had the support of 37 out of the total 54 Sena MLAs when the party split in June 2022, the speaker had noted.

The Election Commission had given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction in early 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!