Senior citizen loses Rs 2.20 lakh online after call from man posing as RBI staffer

Neelam Singh (62) got a call on his mobile phone on July 21 informing that he had won a cash reward of Rs 7,280

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A senior citizen lost Rs 2.20 lakh in an online fraud allegedly perpetrated by a man falsely claiming to be a Reserve Bank of India staffer, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Neelam Singh (62) got a call on his mobile phone on July 21 informing that he had won a cash reward of Rs 7,280, the official said.

"The called identified himself as an RBI staffer of the non-existent reward distribution division and asked Singh to download a link sent on his mobile phone in order to claim the amount," the MIDC police station official said.

After Singh clicked on the link, the accused managed to carry out online transactions worth Rs 2.2 lakh using the former's credit card, the official added.

A case of cheating and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.