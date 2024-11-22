Breaking News
Set up court inside Tihar for Yasin: SC

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The bench, however, remarked, “How will cross-examination be done online? There is hardly any connectivity in Jammu...”

Even Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial in our country, the Supreme Court on Thursday remarked and indicated it may set up a courtroom inside Tihar Jail for the trial of J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik in a kidnapping case.


A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing a CBI plea against the September 20, 2022 order of a Jammu trial court that directed Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, to be produced before it physically to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in the kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of politician Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.


The bench, however, remarked, “How will cross-examination be done online? There is hardly any connectivity in Jammu... ” The SC said it could order trial to take place inside the jail besides asking the judge to come to the national capital for the proceedings.


new delhi supreme court tihar jail jammu and kashmir national news India news

