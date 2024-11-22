The bench, however, remarked, “How will cross-examination be done online? There is hardly any connectivity in Jammu...”

Representation pic

Listen to this article Set up court inside Tihar for Yasin: SC x 00:00

Even Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial in our country, the Supreme Court on Thursday remarked and indicated it may set up a courtroom inside Tihar Jail for the trial of J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik in a kidnapping case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing a CBI plea against the September 20, 2022 order of a Jammu trial court that directed Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, to be produced before it physically to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in the kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of politician Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The bench, however, remarked, “How will cross-examination be done online? There is hardly any connectivity in Jammu... ” The SC said it could order trial to take place inside the jail besides asking the judge to come to the national capital for the proceedings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever