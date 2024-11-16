Breaking News
Bishnoi gang wanted to target Shraddha Walkar’s killer in Tihar

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Shivkumar Gautam, Bishnoi gang member

The investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case has unearthed new details about the sinister plans of the Bishnoi gang. During interrogation of Siddique’s shooter, Shivakumar Gautam, the Mumbai Crime Branch discovered that the gang had also planned to kill Aftab Poonawala, who is currently in Tihar Jail. Poonawala is accused of murdering Shraddha Walkar in a case that shocked the nation.


According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, Gautam revealed that the Bishnoi gang intended to assassinate Poonawala during one of his court appearances. However, the plan was thwarted due to Poonawala’s tight security arrangements. “We have shared this information with the Delhi police about the possible plot to kill the accused,” an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch said. 


Shivkumar Gautam being produced in court. File pic/Ashish RajeShivkumar Gautam being produced in court. File pic/Ashish Raje


The investigation further revealed that the plot to kill Poonawala was orchestrated by Shubham Lonkar, a key conspirator and fugitive in the Siddique murder case. Lonkar is reportedly a critical contact for Anmol Bishnoi, handling assignments and contract killings for the gang in Maharashtra. 

In May 2022, Poonawala allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, dismembered her body and stored the parts in a fridge before disposing of them in a Delhi forest. The case sparked political outrage, with the BJP labelling it a case of “love jihad.” A crime branch officer speculated, “The Bishnoi gang may have planned to kill Poonawala to establish dominance within a particular community.”

Aftab Poonawala in Delhi police’s custody in 2022. File pic/PTI Aftab Poonawala in Delhi police’s custody in 2022. File pic/PTI

This is not the first high-profile killing the Bishnoi gang has plotted. They had previously targeted comedian Munawar Faruqui for alleged remarks about Hindu deities. Faruqui, who was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in 2021, came under the gang’s radar, and earlier this year, the Delhi police received intelligence about a plan to kill him at an event. Faruqui was rescued and brought to Mumbai, where he was placed under security. 

Additionally, during the Siddique murder case interrogation, Gautam disclosed that the gang had a political leader from Pune on their hit list. While Gautam could not identify the leader, he provided details that have been shared with Pune police for further investigation. 

The ongoing investigation continues to expose the Bishnoi gang’s extensive network and its involvement in high-profile crimes across the country.

May 2022
Month Poonawala allegedly murdered Shraddha Walkar

Sunday
Day Gautam was arrested

