The incident happened on late Wednesday night when a fire broke out in a business-class coach of the Karachi Express train shortly after midnight as it travelled from Karachi to Lahore

Security officials search for victims inside a burnt out carriage following an overnight fire in the Karachi Express passenger train near Sukkur, some 450 km north of the port city of Karachi on April 27, 2023. Pic/Shahid Ali/AFP

Listen to this article Seven killed in fire on passenger train in Pakistan x 00:00

At least seven people, including three children and a woman, were killed when a fire broke out in a coach of an express train in Pakistan's Sindh province, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened on late Wednesday night when a fire broke out in a business-class coach of the Karachi Express train shortly after midnight as it travelled from Karachi to Lahore.

Maqsood Kundi, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways, said that they were still trying to ascertain how the fire started in the carriage which was later delinked from the rest of the train.

"So far the number of deaths from the incident has touched 7 with three children in it. A woman also died in the incident. The Ministry of Railways has ordered a high-level probe into it," Kundi said.

Also read: Pak PM says parliament will have last word on elections

He said that as soon as the information regarding the incident was received, the train was immediately stopped near Tando Masti Khan station and an emergency was reported to the fire brigade.

The first fire-fighting vehicles reached the spot at around 1:50 am and after a struggle of about 40 minutes, the fire was brought under control, the official said.

Train accidents happen frequently in Pakistan due to the failure of the authorities to keep up with modern times and because of a track system which needs upgrading.

In Pakistan, poor passengers often bring their own small gas stoves on the trains to cook their meals, despite rules barring the practice. Safety regulations are often ignored in overcrowded trains.

In 2019, at least 74 passengers were killed when a cooking gas stove exploded on a train in Punjab province.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.