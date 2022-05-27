Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
'Track is for runners, not dogs': Athletes at Thyagraj Stadium slam IAS Sanjeev Khirwar
Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Government orders action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede for 'shoddy investigation'
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti was temple
Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Home > News > India News > Article > Seven soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Tuktuk sector in Ladakh

Seven soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Tuktuk sector in Ladakh

Updated on: 27 May,2022 05:16 PM IST  |  Leh
PTI |

Top

The accident took place in the Tuktuk sector at around 9 am at a place which is around 25 kilometres from Thoise in the Nubra region of Leh district

Seven soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Tuktuk sector in Ladakh

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Seven soldiers were killed and several others injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok River in Ladakh on Friday, Army officials said.

The accident took place in the Tuktuk sector at around 9 am at a place which is around 25 kilometres from Thoise in the Nubra region of Leh district, they said.




A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif, the officials said.


The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river, resulting in injuries to all of them, they said.

A rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to field hospital in Partapur, the officials said.

"Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command," an official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india leh ladakh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK