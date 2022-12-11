Several Twitter users face problem in loading pages, netizens report issue on social media

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2022 10:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Downdetector reported, 'user reports indicate possible problems at Twitter'

Representational Pic. iStock


Several Twitter users reported problems in accessing the micro-blogging site on Sunday. Several netizens reported that they were facing problems in loading the pages on Twitter. 


The outage hit both the Twitter mobile app and the desktop version, reported the IANS.



The Downdetector said, "user reports indicate possible problems at Twitter."


After a brief while of facing the problem, several users took to Twitter to report the issue.

A Twitter user wrote, "When other apps are down we check on Twitter. Need a Twitterdown checker app."

A user wrote, "what happened to Twitter, crashed?"

Another user wrote, "Twitter went down for a while. Is something coming soon?"

Twitter is planning to launch its 'Twitter Blue' on Monday. In a Twitter thread, the company said a web subscription will cost USD 8 a month, while a subscription on iOS will cost USD 11 a month. The paid features will include the blue checkmark and the ability to edit tweets, according to the ANI.

"We're relaunching Twitter Blue on Monday - subscribe on web for USD 8/month or on iOS for USD 11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue check mark. The paid features include the blue check mark, the ability to edit tweets, higher-quality video uploads, and reader mode ," the microblogging website said in an official tweet.

(with agency inputs)

