Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Shah looking into rice supply issue Siddaramaiah

Shah looking into rice supply issue: Siddaramaiah

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

On Wednesday night, he discussed with Shah his government’s ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which provides an additional 5 kg of rice to each member of BPL families

Shah looking into rice supply issue: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

Listen to this article
Shah looking into rice supply issue: Siddaramaiah
x
00:00

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that there should be no “hate politics” in supply of rice to the state for a scheme aimed at the poor. 


On Wednesday night, he discussed with Shah his government’s ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which provides an additional 5 kg of rice to each member of BPL families. “I have brought to his notice that FCI had agreed to supply rice and had also written a letter in this regard, but all of a sudden the very next day they said they cannot supply. 


Prima facie it looks like politics has been played here... Shah told me that he will speak to the union minister concerned and come back,” Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah and his ministers have accused the Centre of conspiring to “fail” the Congress administration’s poll guarantee with discontinuing the sale of wheat and rice to certain states.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
national news new delhi bharatiya janata party amit shah news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK