Shah looking into rice supply issue: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that there should be no “hate politics” in supply of rice to the state for a scheme aimed at the poor.

On Wednesday night, he discussed with Shah his government’s ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which provides an additional 5 kg of rice to each member of BPL families. “I have brought to his notice that FCI had agreed to supply rice and had also written a letter in this regard, but all of a sudden the very next day they said they cannot supply.

Prima facie it looks like politics has been played here... Shah told me that he will speak to the union minister concerned and come back,” Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah and his ministers have accused the Centre of conspiring to “fail” the Congress administration’s poll guarantee with discontinuing the sale of wheat and rice to certain states.

