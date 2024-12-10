Outgoing RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das shares an emotional farewell, expressing gratitude to the government, stakeholders, and colleagues for their support throughout his tenure.

Outgoing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has expressed his deep gratitude in a heartfelt social media post as he prepares to step down from his position. In his post, shared on Tuesday, Das thanked the government, his colleagues, and various stakeholders for their unwavering support and valuable contributions during his tenure.

Das began his message by extending immense gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appointed him as the RBI Governor. He praised the Prime Minister for his constant guidance and encouragement throughout his term. “Immensely grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for giving me this opportunity to serve the country as Governor RBI and for his guidance and encouragement. Benefited a lot from his ideas and thoughts,” Das wrote in the post.

He also expressed appreciation for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, acknowledging the effective fiscal-monetary coordination that helped the nation navigate numerous challenges over the past six years. “Heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman for her constant support and backing. The fiscal-monetary coordination was at its best and helped us to deal with the multiple challenges during the last six years,” Das noted.

The outgoing governor highlighted the invaluable inputs and suggestions received from a wide range of stakeholders, including those from the financial, agricultural, cooperative, and service sectors. He also thanked economists, experts, and industry bodies for their critical role in shaping policy decisions.

In his farewell message, Das gave special recognition to the RBI team for their collective efforts in guiding India’s economy through a turbulent global landscape, characterised by unforeseen shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. “A BIG thank you to the entire Team RBI. Together, we successfully navigated an exceptionally difficult period of unprecedented global shocks. May the RBI grow even taller as an institution of trust and credibility,” he said.

Shaktikanta Das’s leadership is particularly remembered for his role in steering India through one of its most challenging periods, including managing the economic fallouts of the pandemic and the resulting global uncertainty. Under his leadership, RBI made pivotal policy decisions to ensure the stability of the Indian economy during this difficult phase.

In a major development, the government has appointed Sanjay Malhotra, the current Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, as the new RBI Governor. Malhotra's appointment is set to take effect from December 11, 2024, and his tenure will last for three years, as per the official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Monday. As per ANI, this marks the end of Das’s six-year term, with his leadership leaving a lasting legacy at the central bank.

(With inputs from ANI)