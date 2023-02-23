Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Sharad Pawar was ready to form govt with BJP but did not want Fadnavis as CM claims Maharashtra BJP chief

Sharad Pawar was ready to form govt with BJP, but did not want Fadnavis as CM, claims Maharashtra BJP chief

Updated on: 23 February,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Fadnavis had claimed recently that his short-lived alliance government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar had Sharad Pawar's backing

Sharad Pawar was ready to form govt with BJP, but did not want Fadnavis as CM, claims Maharashtra BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic


Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed on Wednesday that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was willing to form an alliance with the BJP in 2019, but with a rider that Devendra Fadnavis should not be made chief minister.


"It was his (Pawar's) agenda that Fadnavis should not become Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He knew that if Fadnavis became CM, the NCP will be flattened. He experienced that in 2014 and 2019. He was okay with anyone else as CM," Bawankule told reporters.



Also Read: BJP's attempt to form govt with Ajit Pawar had one benefit, it ended President rule in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar


Fadnavis had claimed recently that his short-lived alliance government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar had Sharad Pawar's backing. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

pune maharashtra nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party devendra fadnavis sharad pawar ajit pawar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK