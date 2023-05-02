Sharad Pawar's decision NCP's internal matter, too early to comment: Devendra Fadnavis

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as party chief

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief was the Nationalist Congress Party's internal matter.

He was replying to a reporter's question here about Pawar's surprise announcement earlier in the day.

"It is his personal decision....NCP's internal matter. I do not think it will be appropriate to talk about it at this stage. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and deliberations are going on in his party. It will be appropriate to comment only after the situation gets clear," the BJP leader said.

Asked about Sharad Pawar's statement during the launch of a revised version of his autobiography that he had no inkling about his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to form a government by joining hands with the BJP in 2019, Fadnavis said, "I have not read Pawar's book, hence I would not speak on it now.

"But I also want to write a book, which I will write at the right time. You will know the truth when I write it," he said.

Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy following the 2019 Assembly elections though the government fell in a few days as it could not muster the numbers.

