Breaking News
Amravati murder case: NIA takes custody of all accused
Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city
Will decide on cabinet formation soon, but for now let us breathe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Kandivli double murder case: Minor in suicide note reveals why she killed her mother
Home > News > India News > Article > Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi court claiming threat to life in prison

Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi court claiming threat to life in prison

Updated on: 05 July,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The application, which is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, alleged that the Assistant Superintendent of Jail recently had entered his cell along with eight-ten people in the garb of a search, assaulted him

Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi court claiming threat to life in prison

Sharjeel Imam. File pic


Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, an accused in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, on Monday moved a Delhi Court claiming a threat to his life.

The application, which is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, alleged that the Assistant Superintendent of Jail recently had entered his cell along with eight-ten people in the garb of a search, assaulted him and called him a terrorist and anti-national.




Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which allegedly led to violence in the area outside the university.


Also read: Riots 2020: HC adjourns hearing till July 27 on bail pleas by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Imam, also facing sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches, is in judicial custody since January 2020.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in the case, in which it alleged that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the central government and instigated the people which led to the violence in December 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

delhi national news jawaharlal nehru university

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK