Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Shimla mosque dispute VHP leaders ex councillors booked for violent protest

Shimla mosque dispute: VHP leaders, ex-councillors booked for violent protest

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Shimla
Agencies |

Top

“There is CCTV footage, video and photograph evidence of people carrying stones in their hands that were thrown at officers on duty,” the officer said

Shimla mosque dispute: VHP leaders, ex-councillors booked for violent protest

People raise slogans during a protest in Shimla. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Shimla mosque dispute: VHP leaders, ex-councillors booked for violent protest
x
00:00

VHP leaders, former councillors and chief of panchayats were among 50 people booked for violence during a protest that was held here last week demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area, police said on Sunday.


Protesters clashed with security personnel on September 11, breaking barricades and pelting stones as police used water cannons and batons to disperse them. About 10 people, including police and women, were injured.



Call detail records of people who instigated the protest have been gathered and more cases will be registered, the Superintendent of Police of Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told the PTI.


“There is CCTV footage, video and photograph evidence of people carrying stones in their hands that were thrown at officers on duty,” the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india national news shimla India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK