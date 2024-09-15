“There is CCTV footage, video and photograph evidence of people carrying stones in their hands that were thrown at officers on duty,” the officer said

People raise slogans during a protest in Shimla. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Shimla mosque dispute: VHP leaders, ex-councillors booked for violent protest x 00:00

VHP leaders, former councillors and chief of panchayats were among 50 people booked for violence during a protest that was held here last week demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area, police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters clashed with security personnel on September 11, breaking barricades and pelting stones as police used water cannons and batons to disperse them. About 10 people, including police and women, were injured.

Call detail records of people who instigated the protest have been gathered and more cases will be registered, the Superintendent of Police of Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told the PTI.

“There is CCTV footage, video and photograph evidence of people carrying stones in their hands that were thrown at officers on duty,” the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever