Shivaji's courage, emphasis on good governance inspires us: PM Modi

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet

Shivaji's courage, emphasis on good governance inspires us: PM Modi

File Photo


Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.


Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.



Also Read: Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance, here's all you need to know


"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet.

He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

india India news national news narendra modi PM Modi shivaji maharaj

