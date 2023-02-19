Shivaji's courage, emphasis on good governance inspires us: PM Modi

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

