The death toll has reportedly risen to 103 in twin blasts that took place in the Iranian city of Kerman near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani on Wednesday. Moreover, 188 people were injured as a result of the blast. The officials called it a 'terror' attack; however, there is no further information on it

Two bombs exploded minutes apart on Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general. Pic/AP

Listen to this article "Shocked and Saddened": MEA grieves twin blasts in Iran's Kerman city x 00:00

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday expressed grief over the twin bomb blast in the Kerman city of Iran and also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Taking to X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are shocked and saddened on the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded."

The death toll has risen to 103 in twin blasts that took place in the Iranian city of Kerman near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Moreover, 188 people were injured as a result of the blast. The officials called it a 'terror' attack; however, there is no further information on it.

The first explosion was 700 metres away from Soleimani's grave, and the second was a kilometre (0.6 miles) away as pilgrims visited the site, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said.

The blasts reportedly took place on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's death from a US air strike, and it now threatens the risk of escalating regional tensions that have escalated since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, CNN reported.

Although no organisation has taken credit for the explosions, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi accused Israel of being behind them and warned that it would pay a "heavy price."

"I warn the Zionist regime; do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed," Raisi said in a televised speech from Tehran, according to CNN.

The Iranian President, following the blasts, has issued a dire warning, stating that Israel will face "regrettable and severe" consequences.

One of the most influential figures in Iran in the past, Soleimani oversaw the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, an elite force that manages Iran's international operations and which the US designated as a foreign terrorist organisation.

In the wake of the explosions, Iran has announced a day of mourning on Thursday, while Raisi has cancelled his planned visit to Turkey.

