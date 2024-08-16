Shows frustration, lack of morality ethics in society: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

He also stressed the issue of doctors being attacked while peacefully demonstrating in the country

Sri Sri Ravishankar

Amid the ongoing protest in Kolkata over the rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, spoke out against the 'unpleasant' incident, saying this "shows the amount of frustration and lack of morality ethics in the society."

In a video released by The Art of Living on Thursday, the spiritual leader said, "A very unpleasant incident has occurred in the recent days that shows the amount of frustration and lack of morality ethics in the society. But at the same time, you see, Navaratri is going to come and women are going to be there. People are dancing and they are partying. All that is happening." He also stated that there are still places that are not very safe in the country and that one should condemn and deal with such atrocities against women, children, or the elderly with an iron fist.

"...There are pockets in this country which still are not very safe. Unfortunately, they have to deal with an iron fist very strongly and one should condemn any such atrocity on women, children, or elderly people. It's very serious. We have to take it up because we can't allow the culture of the society to go down on wrong path. The culture of the society diminished and a culture of violence took over what had not been part of India. For millenniums a lot of awareness needs to be created and a lot of work needs to be done," he said.

He also stressed the issue of doctors being attacked while peacefully demonstrating in the country and stated, "They are there to save the lives of the people and they have been attacked... This shows such a lack of awareness. Let me tell the medical community in this whole country and the world that we are with you. Our solidarity is with you all."

The incident of the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which took place on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. On Thursday, meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) announced that they have decided to resume its strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus and vandalised the protesting site, vehicles, and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

