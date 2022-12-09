Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: Court extends Aftab's judicial custody for 14 days

Updated on: 09 December,2022 01:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
He was produced through video conferencing in the court today

Shraddha murder case: Court extends Aftab's judicial custody for 14 days

File Photo


A Saket Court extended the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days said officials on Friday.


Aftab is the chief accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.



He was produced through video conferencing in the court today.


Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was produced before the Saket court here through video conferencing, said the Prison Officials.

The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.

Delhi police sought an extension of judicial custody and submitted that investigation is underway on the case.

According to the jail authorities, Aftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.

One of the investigators in the case even said Aftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case.

According to sources, Aftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.

Aftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. 

