Breaking News
20 per cent Mumbaikars have given up on local trains
Maharashtra: One psychiatrist for 42,577 inmates in 64 prisons
Mumbai sees avg of 200 cases a day in past two weeks
Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BrahMos engineer held for spying
One killed, 3 hurt after dumper topples over at Virar black spot
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Shraddha Walkar murder Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Updated on: 15 April,2023 03:13 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

File Photo/PTI


A local court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.


Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.



The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.


Also read: Mumbai traffic: Vehicular movement to be affected on April 15, check details

Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
delhi new delhi Shraddha Walkar murder news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK