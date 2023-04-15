Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday

A local court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.

The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

