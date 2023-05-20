A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader, following which he staked claim with the Governor, who invited him to form the government

Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar oversees preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss Cabinet formation x 00:00

Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar arrived here on Friday to discuss with the party’s high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios.

They will also invite the party’s top brass for the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader, following which he staked claim with the Governor, who invited him to form the government.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would take oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively along with a few ministers at 12.30 pm on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

“We want to invite our leaders, we want to invite Rahul ji, Sonia ji, Kharge ji and Priyanka ji for the ceremony. They gave their sweat, direction (to the campaign), so I wanted to invite them personally. Later, we will discuss the cabinet formation,” Shivakumar told reporters after arriving here.

Asked how many Opposition leaders would attend the swearing-in, Shivakumar said, “That we have requested our AICC president to take care of, for us, first is the Congress president and the Gandhi family, we are here to invite them personally.” He asserted that the promises made by leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the people of Karnataka will be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever